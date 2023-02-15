Rosemount Irish secure victory over Eastview Lightning

The 2-1 win at home sealed the victory for the Rosemount Irish in the series against the Eastview Lightning. Rosemount won in 1-0 games.

Rosemount's Anna Shandorf scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Lightning took the lead when Lauren Speegle scored the first goal assisted by Ireland Murphy .

Irish's Cece Hanson tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Zoe Juncker assisted.

Anna Shandorf took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Sophie Stramel .