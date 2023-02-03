Rosemount Irish got a shut out against Prior Lake Lakers

The Rosemount Irish picked up a decisive home win against the Prior Lake Lakers. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Irish took the lead when Aubrey Hansen scored assisted by Annalee Holzer and Cece Hanson .

The Irish increased the lead to 2-0, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Kayla Bartol beat the goalie, assisted by Anna Shandorf .

The Irish made it 3-0 when Kayla Bartol netted one, late into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Irish will host the Tigers at 3 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena and the Lakers will play against the Panthers at 1 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.