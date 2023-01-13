Rosemount Irish beat Shakopee Sabers and continue winning run

The game between the Shakopee Sabers and the Rosemount Irish on Thursday finished 4-3. The result means Rosemount has five straight wins.

The Sabers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Emma Heyer . Annika Willmert assisted.

The Irish's Cece Hanson tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Anna Shandorf .

The Irish took the lead late into the first when Sophie Stramel scored, assisted by Maggie Erickson .

Zoe Juncker scored early into the second period, assisted by Aubrey Finn and Jessa Snippes .

Breklyn Skattum narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Annika Willmert and Allison Parker .

Zoe Juncker increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Cece Hanson.

Hannah Grabianowski narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Alex Snowden .

Coming up:

The Sabers are set to face Farmington at 12 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena, while the Irish face Lakeville South at 12 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. Both games take place Saturday.