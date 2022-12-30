Rosemount Irish beat Hastings Raiders – Holzer scores 2

The Rosemount Irish defeated the visiting Hastings Raiders 7-2 on Thursday.

The hosting Irish took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Katie Corcoran . Kenna Hatleli assisted.

The Irish increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Sophie Stramel late in the first, assisted by Cece Hanson .

The Irish scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 6-2, after only 39 seconds into the third period when Madelyn Schuster beat the goalie, assisted by Madyn Hanson and Jade Schauer .

Annalee Holzer increased the lead to 7-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Anna Shandorf .

Next games:

The Irish host Farmington on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. The Raiders will face Hill-Murray on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.