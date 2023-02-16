Rosemount headed to state for the second time ever, Proctor/Hermantown also wins its section

Only four games were played on Wednesday; two semifinals and two section championships. Proctor/Hermantown earned a narrow 5-4 victory over Duluth Marshall while Rosemount pulls off a 3-2 double-overtime win against Cretin-Derham Hall.

Find out more about all of the girls hockey action and the teams that are headed to the 2023 state tournament.

Section 7A:

Although first-seeded Proctor/Hermantown seemed to be the favorite heading into the Section 7A title game, second-seeded Duluth Marshall put up a great battle and almost forced things into overtime.

The Hilltoppers originally put up a 2-1 lead after the first period with one even-strength and one power-play goal. That lead was even increased to 3-1 in the opening minutes of the second frame, but that's where the luck for Duluth Marshall ran out.

Proctor Hermantown players celebrate after scoring a goal against Moose Lake Area at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Mirage netted four unanswered goals from the middle of the second to the middle of the third periods to take the 5-3 lead. The Hilltoppers got one back late in the final minutes of regulation while shorthanded, but the late surge from Proctor/Hermantown would give them the eventual 5-4 win.

Senior Nya Sieger led the Mirage with four points, while sophomore Jane Eckstrom had three. Sophomore Nina Thorson potted two goals for Duluth Marshall and junior Ilsa Lindaman (St. Thomas) added two assists.

The Hilltoppers season ends with a 20-7-1 record in 2022-23 while the Mirage will head to the state tournament at 19-6-2. This will be Proctor/Hermantown's third year in a row going to the state tournament after winning the Class A title in 2021 and being the runner-up in 2022.

Section 3AA:

Fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall got to play in the Section 3AA championship game on Wednesday night after upsetting Apple Valley in the semifinals, 3-2 in overtime. Second-seeded Rosemount definitely seemed to have the luck of the Irish on their side in the title game though.

The Irish took a 1-0 lead late in the first period off a power-play goal from Anna Shandorf. The Raiders tied things up in the middle of the second frame though as captain Cassandra Coffey netted a power-play goal with help from Stella Hadac .

Junior defender and Cretin-Derham Hall captain Cassandra Coffey skates for the Raiders as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

In the third period, Sophie Stramel scored only 12 seconds into the final frame but Cretin-Derham Hall would again find an answer to tie things up, this time from Delaney Schwab .

No one could find the back of the net in the first extra period, but Stramel netted her second goal of the game less than a minute into the second overtime frame to send the Irish to state for only the second time ever, the other in 2011.

Both team's respective goaltenders played well, with Natalie Kendhammer of Rosemount stopping 21 shots while Grace Kemp of CDH stopped 39. Stramel lead the Irish with three points, Cece Hanson also tallied two assists in the game.

The Raiders season will end with a 10-18 record while the Irish will head to state at 15-11-2.

Section 6AA:

Section 6AA held their semifinal games on Wednesday and high-seeds prevailed by fairly wide margins.

First-seeded Blake took an 8-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper. Janie McGawn earned the 20-save shutout for the Bears while Sam Broz (Brown) posted four goals and both Callie Arthur and Ms. Hockey Semifinalist Suzy Higuchi (Yale) netted three assists a piece.

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Edina pushes past third-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5-1.

It was a penalty ridden match, with 11 infractions called on the Hornets and 12 called on the Red Knights, and every goal in the game was scored on the power play.

Edina's five goals all came in the first two periods of play. Whitney Horton scored two goals, Taylor Porthan (UConn) had a three-point game, while Hannah Halverson (Wisconsin) and Ellie Chapman both posted two points each. Senior Goalie of the Year semifinalist Uma Corniea made 23 saves.

Kaeli Koopman scored the lone goal for the Red Knights in the third period with an assist to captain Abby Garvin (St. Thomas).

Edina (20-4-2) and Blake (15-11) will meet for the Section 6AA championship match. Edina has been to state for almost 10 consecutive years (did not make it in 2013-14 after a loss to Eden Prairie). Last time the two team's played each other the Bears won, 1-0.