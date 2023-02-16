ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Rosemount headed to state for the second time ever, Proctor/Hermantown also wins its section

The Irish and the Mirage are the second and third teams officially headed to the state tournament in 2023 after Luverne won the Section 3A title game on Tuesday.

high school girls play hockey
Ava Anick (28) of Proctor Hermantown dives after the puck against Moose Lake Area at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 16, 2023 09:29 AM

Only four games were played on Wednesday; two semifinals and two section championships. Proctor/Hermantown earned a narrow 5-4 victory over Duluth Marshall while Rosemount pulls off a 3-2 double-overtime win against Cretin-Derham Hall.

Find out more about all of the girls hockey action and the teams that are headed to the 2023 state tournament.

Section 7A:

Although first-seeded Proctor/Hermantown seemed to be the favorite heading into the Section 7A title game, second-seeded Duluth Marshall put up a great battle and almost forced things into overtime.

The Hilltoppers originally put up a 2-1 lead after the first period with one even-strength and one power-play goal. That lead was even increased to 3-1 in the opening minutes of the second frame, but that's where the luck for Duluth Marshall ran out.

high school girls play hockey
Proctor Hermantown players celebrate after scoring a goal against Moose Lake Area at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Mirage netted four unanswered goals from the middle of the second to the middle of the third periods to take the 5-3 lead. The Hilltoppers got one back late in the final minutes of regulation while shorthanded, but the late surge from Proctor/Hermantown would give them the eventual 5-4 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Nya Sieger led the Mirage with four points, while sophomore Jane Eckstrom had three. Sophomore Nina Thorson potted two goals for Duluth Marshall and junior Ilsa Lindaman (St. Thomas) added two assists.

Girls hockey players in white, blue and black uniforms play against players in black and yellow uniforms on indoor ice sheet.
Minnesota Girls
Duluth Marshall forward Ilsa Lindaman commits to St. Thomas
After posting 52 points in 24 games last season with Duluth Marshall, Ilsa Lindaman announced her verbal commitment to play Division I hockey for St. Thomas.
September 12, 2022 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

The Hilltoppers season ends with a 20-7-1 record in 2022-23 while the Mirage will head to the state tournament at 19-6-2. This will be Proctor/Hermantown's third year in a row going to the state tournament after winning the Class A title in 2021 and being the runner-up in 2022.

Section 3AA:

Fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall got to play in the Section 3AA championship game on Wednesday night after upsetting Apple Valley in the semifinals, 3-2 in overtime. Second-seeded Rosemount definitely seemed to have the luck of the Irish on their side in the title game though.

The Irish took a 1-0 lead late in the first period off a power-play goal from Anna Shandorf. The Raiders tied things up in the middle of the second frame though as captain Cassandra Coffey netted a power-play goal with help from Stella Hadac .

A hockey player wearing purple, yellow, and white, skates on an outdoor rink.
Junior defender and Cretin-Derham Hall captain Cassandra Coffey skates for the Raiders as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

In the third period, Sophie Stramel scored only 12 seconds into the final frame but Cretin-Derham Hall would again find an answer to tie things up, this time from Delaney Schwab .

No one could find the back of the net in the first extra period, but Stramel netted her second goal of the game less than a minute into the second overtime frame to send the Irish to state for only the second time ever, the other in 2011.

Both team's respective goaltenders played well, with Natalie Kendhammer of Rosemount stopping 21 shots while Grace Kemp of CDH stopped 39. Stramel lead the Irish with three points, Cece Hanson also tallied two assists in the game.

The Raiders season will end with a 10-18 record while the Irish will head to state at 15-11-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

mshsl page boys promo image.jpg
Follow all the action on The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:55 PM

Section 6AA:

Section 6AA held their semifinal games on Wednesday and high-seeds prevailed by fairly wide margins.

First-seeded Blake took an 8-0 win over fifth-seeded Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper. Janie McGawn earned the 20-save shutout for the Bears while Sam Broz (Brown) posted four goals and both Callie Arthur and Ms. Hockey Semifinalist Suzy Higuchi (Yale) netted three assists a piece.

Blake
Minnesota Girls
Blake's Sam Broz started playing hockey as a sibling rivalry, now she's a Division I commit
The senior forward recently announced her commitment to play Division I hockey at Brown University after netting 41 points in 24 games for the Blake Bears in 2021-22.
November 11, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Edina pushes past third-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5-1.

It was a penalty ridden match, with 11 infractions called on the Hornets and 12 called on the Red Knights, and every goal in the game was scored on the power play.

Edina's five goals all came in the first two periods of play. Whitney Horton scored two goals, Taylor Porthan (UConn) had a three-point game, while Hannah Halverson (Wisconsin) and Ellie Chapman both posted two points each. Senior Goalie of the Year semifinalist Uma Corniea made 23 saves.

Taylor Porthan Edina
Minnesota Girls
Edina's Taylor Porthan commits to UConn
The sophomore helped the Hornets achieve a third-place finish in the 2022 state tournament and played as both a forward and a defender.
September 15, 2022 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Kaeli Koopman scored the lone goal for the Red Knights in the third period with an assist to captain Abby Garvin (St. Thomas).

Edina (20-4-2) and Blake (15-11) will meet for the Section 6AA championship match. Edina has been to state for almost 10 consecutive years (did not make it in 2013-14 after a loss to Eden Prairie). Last time the two team's played each other the Bears won, 1-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
February 16, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
021223.CARSTENSEN.jpg
Minnesota Girls
New generation of Dodge County players to get shot at a section title game
The Dodge County girls hockey team will play in a section title game this week for the fourth time in 10 years. This year's Wildcats are determined to be the first Dodge County team to win one.
February 15, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Luverne 1
Minnesota Girls
Luverne punches ticket to state, River Lakes upsets Willmar in section tournament action
The Luverne Cardinals are headed to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season among tons of other section tournament action.
February 15, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player wearing a red and white jersey skates in a game.
Minnesota Girls
Luverne's Kamryn Van Batavia could become Minnesota's all-time leading scorer
The Luverne senior currently sits at third place in all-time points scored in Minnesota girls hockey history. The Minnesota State commit currently leads the entire state in goals scored in 2022-23.
February 13, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf