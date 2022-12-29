Roseau Rams win 5-4 on the road against North Wright County River Hawks

The Roseau Rams claimed a single-goal win in a game against the North Wright County River Hawks on Wednesday. The team won 5-4 at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown.

The Rams scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The River Hawks narrowed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period when Izzy Cheney netted one, assisted by Adrienne Hansen .

Jasmine Hovda increased the lead to 5-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Ella Ketring .

Josie VanKuyk narrowed the gap to 5-4 two minutes later.

Coming up:

On Tuesday the River Hawks will play at home against the Nordics at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena, while the Rams will face the Prowlers road at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.