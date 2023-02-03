Roseau Rams victorious against Crookston Pirates

The Roseau Rams defeated the Crookston Pirates 4-1 on Thursday.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 15 seconds into the second period, the Rams took the lead when Lily Erickson netted one assisted by Payton Remick and Greta Hedlund .

The Rams increased the lead to 2-0 early when Lily Erickson scored yet again, assisted by Payton Remick.

Jasmine Hovda then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 3-0.

The Rams increased the lead to 4-0, after only 15 seconds into the third period when Jasmine Hovda found the back of the net again, assisted by Addyson Johnson .

The Pirates narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period when Brynley Coleman beat the goalie, assisted by Emma Laplante.