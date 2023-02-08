Roseau Rams secure victory over Buffalo Bison

The 4-0 win at home sealed the victory for the Roseau Rams in the series against the Buffalo Bison. Roseau won in 1-0 games.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Rams took the lead when Jasmine Hovda scored assisted by Samantha Peterson and Summer Byfuglien .

Jasmine Hovda then tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 2-0. Samantha Peterson and Summer Byfuglien assisted.

Payton Remick increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jasmine Hovda.

The Rams made it 4-0 when Jasmine Hovda beat the goalie, assisted by Amelia Kvien halfway through the third. That left the final score at 4-0.