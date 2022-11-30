SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Roseau Rams got a shut out against Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Roseau Rams picked up a decisive home win against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 29, 2022 11:03 PM
Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Rams will host the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center, and the Prowlers will visit the Otters at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.