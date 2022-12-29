Roseau Rams get the better of North Wright County River Hawks

The Roseau Rams got away with a win on Wednesday in their road game against the North Wright County River Hawks. The game finished 5-4.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Rams.

The River Hawks narrowed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period when Izzy Cheney netted one, assisted by Adrienne Hansen .

Jasmine Hovda increased the lead to 5-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Ella Ketring .

Josie VanKuyk narrowed the gap to 5-4 two minutes later.

Next up:

On Thursday, the River Hawks will play the Stormhawks at 1 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown, and the Rams will play the Raiders at 3:15 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown.