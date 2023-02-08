Roseau Rams clinch the series against Buffalo Bison

The 4-0 win at home sealed the series for the Roseau Rams against the Buffalo Bison. The result means Roseau won in 1-0 games.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Rams took the lead when Jasmine Hovda scored assisted by Samantha Peterson and Summer Byfuglien .

Late, Jasmine Hovda scored a goal, assisted by Samantha Peterson and Summer Byfuglien, making the score 2-0.

Payton Remick increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jasmine Hovda.

The Rams made it 4-0 when Jasmine Hovda beat the goalie, assisted by Amelia Kvien in the middle of the third. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.