The Roseau Rams won their road game against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres on Friday, ending 5-2.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Storm’n Sabres will host the Prowlers at 12 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena, and the Rams will visit the Crush at 3 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center.