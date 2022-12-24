Roseau Rams beat in overtime the Bemidji Lumberjacks

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Roseau Rams come away with the close win over the Bemidji Lumberjacks on the road on Thursday. The final score was 2-1.

Roseau's Payton Remick scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Lumberjacks took the lead when MaKenna Dreher scored the first goal.

Payton Remick tied the game 1-1 late into the third period. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Payton Remick scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jasmine Hovda .

Next games:

The Rams play against Hill-Murray on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena (North) - New Hope Arena Holiday Tournament. The Lumberjacks will face Armstrong/Cooper on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown.