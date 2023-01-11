Rogers Royals victorious against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The Rogers Royals defeated the visiting Elk River/Zimmerman Elks 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Rogers managed to pull out a win.

Rogers' McKenna Sandberg scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Elks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Carly Humphrey. Emma Thomas and Julia Wilson assisted.

The Royals tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Sydney Bailey late into the first, assisted by Ava Johansson and Avery Achterkirch.

McKenna Sandberg took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Mackenzie Moir and Kamryn Messer.

Next games:

The Royals host the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena. The Elks will face Grand Rapids-Greenway on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center.