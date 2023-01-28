High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Rogers Royals score twice in the third to beat Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

The Rogers Royals defeated the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors 1-0. The game was tied after two periods, but Rogers pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 09:54 PM
Coming up:

The Royals host the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena. The Warriors will face Elk River/Zimmerman on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.