High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Rogers Royals grab extra point vs. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars in overtime

The Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars and the visiting Rogers Royals tied 1-1 in regulation on Tuesday. Rogers beat Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in overtime 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 07, 2022 11:01 AM
Rogers' Avery Achterkirch scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Cougars took the lead when Kylie Aswegan scored the first goal assisted by Kylie Scott and Lily McKenzie.

Late, the Royals' Avery Achterkirch scored a goal, assisted by Erica Maida, making the score 1-1.

In overtime, it took 3:37 before Avery Achterkirch scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by McKenna Sandberg.

Next up:

The Cougars travel to Wayzata on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Royals will face Anoka on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena.