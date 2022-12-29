Rogers Royals dig deep in the third to win against Breck Mustangs

The Breck Mustangs and the visiting Rogers Royals were tied going into the third, but Rogers pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.

Rogers' Taylor Hall scored the game-winning goal.

The Mustangs tied the score 1-1, after only 54 seconds into the second period when Lauren Strothman netted one, assisted by Katie Zakrajsheck and Maggie Wallander.

The Royals took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Taylor Hall beat the goalie, assisted by Ava Johansson. That left the final score at 2-1.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Mustangs will play the Panthers at 4:30 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament, and the Royals will play the Bears at 2 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament.