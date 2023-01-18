Rogers Royals beat Osseo/Park Center Stars

The Rogers Royals won their road game against the Osseo/Park Center Stars on Tuesday, ending 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from McKenna Sandberg. Mackenzie Moir and Alexa Backmann assisted.

The Royals' Alyssa Nuernberg increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Hannah Miller.

The Royals' Mackenzie Moir increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Olivia Ohme.

The Royals increased the lead to 4-0 early in the second period when Avery Achterkirch scored, assisted by Ava Johansson and McKenna Sandberg.

The Stars narrowed the gap to 4-1 within the first minute of the third period when Maggie Albers found the back of the net, assisted by Maya Anderson and Hailey Eikos .

The Stars narrowed the gap again late into the third when Alicia Smuk beat the goalie, assisted by Reanna Cruz .

Coming up:

The Stars will travel to the Maple Grove Crimson on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Royals will face Anoka at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena.