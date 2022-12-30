Rogers Royals beat Blake Bears – Sandberg scores 2

The Rogers Royals beat the visiting Blake Bears 5-4 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alexa Sherf . Kamryn Messer assisted.

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ava Johansson in the first period, assisted by Avery Achterkirch.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Royals.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 5-2 early into the third period when Suzy Higuchi scored.

The Bears narrowed the gap again late into the third when Sam Broz found the back of the net, assisted by Suzy Higuchi.

The Bears narrowed the gap again with a goal from Sam Broz, assisted by Suzy Higuchi at 14:57 into the third period.

Next games:

The Bears play against Andover on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena. The Royals will face Maple Grove on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena.