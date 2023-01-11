SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rock Ridge Wolverines win 5-1 on the road against Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Rock Ridge Wolverines won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets a defeat 5-1.

January 10, 2023 11:07 PM
Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Bluejackets hosting Proctor/Hermantown at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena, and the Wolverines visiting Fort Frances at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.