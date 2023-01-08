Rock Ridge Wolverines win 2-1 at home against Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The Rock Ridge Wolverines claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Saturday. The team won 2-1 at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.

Rock Ridge's Mayme Scott scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Wolverines took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Mayme Scott. Natalie Bergman and Ayla Troutwine assisted.

The Wildcats' Brooke Klemz tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Nora DeVries and Ella Perreault .

Mayme Scott scored midway through the second period, assisted by Natalie Bergman and Katie Johnson .

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday when the Wolverines host Hibbing/Chisholm at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena and the Wildcats welcome the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats.