Rock Ridge Wolverines grab extra point vs. Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres in overtime

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres and the visiting Rock Ridge Wolverines tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Rock Ridge beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids in overtime 4-3.

Rock Ridge's Makayla Waldron scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Wolverines opened strong, with Natalie Bergman scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Hailey Huismann.

The Wolverines' Natalie Bergman increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Mylee Young.

The Storm’n Sabres narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Jalyssa VanDenBerg late in the first, assisted by Brayley VanDenBerg and Brooke Pogatchnik.

Anna Lundeen scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Emily VanVickle and Kaitlyn Lindberg.

Brooke Pogatchnik took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jalyssa VanDenBerg and Sella Grams.

Ayla Troutwine tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Mattelyn Seppi. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:41 before Makayla Waldron scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Hailey Huismann.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Storm’n Sabres will host the Dragons at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena and the Wolverines will play against the Rebels at 7:30 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome.