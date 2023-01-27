Rock Ridge Wolverines got a shut out against International Falls Broncos
The Rock Ridge Wolverines picked up a decisive road win against the International Falls Broncos. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Broncos hosting the Lightning at 6 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena and the Wolverines visiting the Storm at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.