High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Rock Ridge Wolverines got a shut out against International Falls Broncos

The Rock Ridge Wolverines picked up a decisive road win against the International Falls Broncos. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

img_500233616_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 26, 2023 09:08 PM
Share

The Rock Ridge Wolverines picked up a decisive road win against the International Falls Broncos. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Broncos hosting the Lightning at 6 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena and the Wolverines visiting the Storm at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.

Related Topics: INTERNATIONAL FALLS