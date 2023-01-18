Rock Ridge Wolverines beat North Shore Storm in overtime

The North Shore Storm hosted the Rock Ridge Wolverines in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Rock Ridge prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Rock Ridge's Ayla Troutwine scored the game-winning goal.

The Storm took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Reese Costley . Hayden Bright assisted.

Ayla Troutwine scored late in the second period, assisted by Natalie Bergman.

In overtime, it took 3:45 before Ayla Troutwine scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Mayme Scott.

The Storm were called for no penalties, while the Wolverines received no penalties.

With this win the Wolverines have four straight victories.

Next up:

The Storm travel to Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Wolverines will face Pine City Area on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at 102 Kennedy Memorial Dr.