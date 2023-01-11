Rock Ridge Wolverines beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets – Bergman scores 2

The Rock Ridge Wolverines bested the hosting Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets 5-1 on Tuesday.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Gabrielle Hutar halfway through the first period.

Alaina Husmann scored early in the second period, assisted by Gabrielle Hutar and Hailey Huismann.

Late, Natalie Bergman scored a goal, assisted by Mayme Scott and Ayla Troutwine, making the score 4-0.

Trista Warmbold narrowed the gap to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Aune Boben.

Natalie Bergman increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Mayme Scott and Ayla Troutwine.

Next up:

On Friday, the Bluejackets face Proctor/Hermantown at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena and the Wolverines take on Fort Frances at home at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.