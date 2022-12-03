Rochester Mayo Spartans have ended their losing streak after 3-4 vs. Mankato West Scarlets

The game between the Mankato West Scarlets and the hosting Rochester Mayo Spartans finished 4-3 after drama in overtime. Rochester Mayo's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

Rochester Mayo's Cass Arendt scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Scarlets started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Maree Zimmerman scoring in the first period.

The Spartans tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Claire Seims in the middle of the first period, assisted by Layla Rippentrop and Ariyah McKibben .

The Scarlets took the lead late in the first when Penny Gorman scored, assisted by Claire Roering and Marleigh Jordan .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Marleigh Jordan tied the game 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Maree Zimmerman and Penny Gorman. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:58 before Cass Arendt scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next games:

The Spartans travel to the Albert Lea Tigers on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Scarlets will face Rochester Century/John Marshall on the road on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.