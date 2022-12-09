Rochester Mayo Spartans beat Winona Winhawks

The Rochester Mayo Spartans won their home game against the Winona Winhawks on Thursday, ending 3-1.

The Spartans started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Andrea Augeson scoring in the first period, assisted by Cass Arendt .

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Claire Seims late in the first period, assisted by Sophia Sather and Milania Black .

The Spartans' Sophia Sather increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Andrea Augeson and Layla Rippentrop .

Asta Griggs scored early in the second period, assisted by Ayanna King and Kelsi Rose .

Next games:

The Spartans play Rochester Century/John Marshall away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Winhawks will face Mankato East at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.