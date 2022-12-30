SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers win at home against Austin Packers

The Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers won when they visited the Austin Packers on Thursday. The final score was 6-2.

December 29, 2022 11:46 PM
Next up:

On Friday, the Panthers will host the Bluejays at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena and the Packers will play against the Spartans at 1 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex.

