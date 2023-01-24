Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers couldn't stop star-studded Owatonna Huskies from winning

The Owatonna Huskies and the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers met on Monday. Owatonna came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 8-0.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ezra Oien. Ava Stanchina assisted.

The Huskies' Samantha Bogen increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Izzy Radel.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Huskies.

The Huskies increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Ava Stanchina scored again.

Izzy Radel increased the lead to 7-0 three minutes later, assisted by Samantha Bogen.

The Huskies made it 8-0 when Macy Stanton beat the goalie, assisted by Anna Mollenhauer in the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.

Coming up:

The Huskies host Gentry on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre. The Panthers host Winona to play the Winhawks on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.