Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers beat Rochester Mayo Spartans in overtime

The Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers hosted the Rochester Mayo Spartans in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Rochester Century/John Marshall prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Rochester Century/John Marshall's Daelyn Williams scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Elle Roth . Claire Seims and Madelyn Desjardins assisted.

The Panthers tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Kailey Birkestrand beat the goalie.

In overtime, it took 3:14 before Daelyn Williams scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Fiona Barry .

Next up:

The Panthers travel to Hopkins/Park on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena. The Spartans host Red Wing to play the Wingers on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.