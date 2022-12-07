Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers beat Mankato West Scarlets

The Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers won their home game against the Mankato West Scarlets on Tuesday, ending 8-1.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Fiona Barry scored, assisted by Daelyn Williams and Annika Torbenson .

The Scarlets narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Penny Gorman late into the first, assisted by Marleigh Jordan .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Panthers.

Paige Groslie increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period.

Jessica Retterath increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Nina Luke .

Sophia Trabuco increased the lead to 8-1 three minutes later, assisted by Fiona Barry and Nina Luke.

Next games:

The Panthers travel to Coulee Region on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Onalaska Omni Center. The Scarlets will face Northfield on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.