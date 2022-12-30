Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers beat Austin Packers – Gamble scores 2

The Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers defeated the visiting Austin Packers 6-2 on Thursday.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Emilia Gamble scored, assisted by Nina Luke and Fiona Barry .

The Packers narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Camille Dunlap netted one.

The Panthers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Panthers increased the lead to 6-2 early into the third period when Paige Groslie found the back of the net. The 6-2 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

On Friday, the Panthers will host the Bluejays at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena and the Packers will play against the Spartans at 1 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex.