River Lakes Stars win to decide series

The River Lakes Stars have secured victory in the series against the Morris/Benson Area Storm in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 12-0 win.

The first period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Stars.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 9-0 going in to the third period.

The Stars increased the lead to 10-0, after only 30 seconds into the third period when Aubree McDonagh netted one again.

Aubree McDonagh increased the lead to 11-0 six minutes later, assisted by Sophia Hess.

In the end the 12-0 goal came from Abby Storms who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by Madi Wendlandt , halfway through the third period. That left the final score at 12-0.