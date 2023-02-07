River Lakes Stars secure much-needed win

The River Lakes Stars have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 1-0 victory over the Willmar Cardinals, things are looking brighter.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Thursday, with the Cardinals hosting Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center - Section 6A Quarterfinal, and the Stars hosting Morris/Benson Area at 7 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena - Section 6A Quarterfinal.