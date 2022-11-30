River Lakes Stars got a shut out against Hutchinson Tigers

The River Lakes Stars picked up a decisive home win against the Hutchinson Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

Aubree McDonagh scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Brianna Wileman and Sophia Hess.

Halfway through, the Stars made it 3-0 with a goal from Sophia Hess.

Aubree McDonagh increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period.

In the end the 5-0 came from Aubree McDonagh who increased the Stars' lead, assisted by Dalayne Hatlestad, late in the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Thursday the Stars will play on the road against the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, while the Tigers will face the Tornadoes home at 3 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.