River Lakes Stars couldn't stop star-studded Alexandria Cardinals from winning
The Alexandria Cardinals and the River Lakes Stars met on Tuesday. Alexandria came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 10-0.
The Alexandria Cardinals and the River Lakes Stars met on Tuesday. Alexandria came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 10-0.
Coming up:
Both teams play again on Thursday, as the Cardinals host St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center and the Stars host Fergus Falls at Fergus Falls Community Arena.