River Lakes Stars couldn't stop star-studded Alexandria Cardinals from winning

The Alexandria Cardinals and the River Lakes Stars met on Tuesday. Alexandria came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 10-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 01, 2023 11:02 AM
Coming up:

Both teams play again on Thursday, as the Cardinals host St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center and the Stars host Fergus Falls at Fergus Falls Community Arena.

