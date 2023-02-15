River Lakes Stars clinch the series against Willmar Cardinals

The 2-1 win on the road sealed the series for the River Lakes Stars against the Willmar Cardinals. The result means River Lakes won in 1-0 games.

River Lakes' Sophia Hess scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Stars took the lead when Sophia Hess scored the first goal.

Gretchen Volk tied the game 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Makenna Larson.

Sophia Hess took the lead two minutes later.