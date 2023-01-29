Remick's two goals net Roseau Rams victory over St. Cloud Crush

The Roseau Rams beat the hosting St. Cloud Crush on Saturday, ending 5-1.

The Rams opened strong, early in the game with Payton Remick scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Summer Byfuglien .

The Rams' Summer Byfuglien increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Ella Ketring .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Rams led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Rams increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Olivia Simmons beat the goalie, assisted by Payton Remick. The 5-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Crush travel to Buffalo on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The Rams will face Warroad on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center.