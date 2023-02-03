Red Wing Wingers win on the road against Austin Packers

The Red Wing Wingers won when they visited the Austin Packers on Thursday. The final score was 7-4.

The Wingers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tatum Zylka. Taya Cordes assisted.

The Packers' Peyton Squier tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Sarah Wangen.

The Wingers took the lead late into the first when Tatum Zylka scored again, assisted by Allison Kruger and Allison Roe .

The Wingers' Tatum Zylka increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Amelia Grove .

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Wingers led 6-4 going in to the third period.

Taya Cordes increased the lead to 7-4 early in the third period, assisted by Cheyenne Tyler .