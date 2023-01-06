Red Wing Wingers victorious against Austin Packers

The Red Wing Wingers defeated the Austin Packers 11-3 on Thursday.

The Wingers scored seven goals in first period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the first break.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Wingers led 8-3 going in to the third period.

The Wingers increased the lead to 9-3, after only 14 seconds into the third period when Alexis Pauzauskie scored, assisted by Hanna Thiem .

Taya Cordes increased the lead to 3-10 four minutes later, assisted by Allison Roe .

Allison Kruger increased the lead to 3-11 late into the third period assisted by Tatum Zylka and Taya Cordes.

Next up:

The Wingers host Rochester Mayo on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Packers will face Mankato East on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.