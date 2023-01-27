Red Wing Wingers secure much-needed win

The Red Wing Wingers have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 4-2 victory over the Rochester Mayo Spartans, things are looking brighter.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Spartans will host the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex and the Wingers will play against the Cougars at 2 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.