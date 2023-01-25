Red Wing Wingers couldn't stop star-studded Owatonna Huskies from winning

The Red Wing Wingers and the Owatonna Huskies met on Tuesday. Owatonna came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 12-1.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Huskies led 6-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 9-1 lead for the Huskies.

The Huskies increased the lead to 10-1, after only 31 seconds into the third period when Ava Stanchina found the back of the net, assisted by Ezra Oien.

Ezra Oien increased the lead to 11-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ava Stanchina.

Samantha Bogen increased the lead to 12-1 nine minutes later.

Next games:

On Thursday the Wingers will play on the road against the Spartans at 7:45 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex, while the Huskies will face the Scarlets home at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre.