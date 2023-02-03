Red Wing Wingers beat Austin Packers

The Red Wing Wingers won their road game against the Austin Packers on Thursday, ending 7-4.

The Wingers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tatum Zylka. Taya Cordes assisted.

The Packers tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Peyton Squier scored, assisted by Sarah Wangen.

The Wingers' Tatum Zylka took the lead late in the first, assisted by Allison Kruger and Allison Roe .

The Wingers increased the lead to 3-1 with another goal from Tatum Zylka late in the first, assisted by Amelia Grove .

The second period ended with a 6-4 lead for the Wingers.

Taya Cordes increased the lead to 7-4 early into the third period, assisted by Cheyenne Tyler .