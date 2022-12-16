Red hot Lakeville North Panthers beat star-studded Lakeville South Cougars

The Lakeville North Panthers won 4-0 at home against the Lakeville South Cougars. The result means that Lakeville North claimed their eighth win in a row, while Lakeville South's six-win streak was ended.

The Panthers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Hannah Weckman. Gracie Hanson assisted.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Greta Smith netted one, assisted by Gracie Hanson and Addison Bowlby.

Addison Bowlby increased the lead to 3-0 five minutes later, assisted by Shay Swanson.

In the end the 4-0 came from Gracie Hanson who increased the Panthers' lead, assisted by Shay Swanson, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Panthers will host the Eagles at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and the Cougars will visit the Lightning at 3 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.