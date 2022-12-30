Red hot Gentry Stars beat star-studded Stillwater Area Ponies

The Gentry Stars won 5-3 at home against the Stillwater Area Ponies. The result means that Gentry claimed their seventh win in a row, while Stillwater Area's six-win streak was ended.

The Ponies took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Brooke Nelson . Ashlyn Hoff assisted.

The Ponies' Brooke Nelson increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Hunter Reardon .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Stars.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-2, after only 59 seconds into the third period when Cara Sajevic scored again, assisted by JuliAnna Gazdik.

Alexa March narrowed the gap to 4-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Kylie Ligday .

Cara Sajevic increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Grace Delmonico.

Next games:

The Stars play Holy Family away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena. The Ponies will face Edina at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena.