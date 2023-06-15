Recruiting window for girls in the class of 2025 opens June 15. Find out the top Minnesotan prospects

Thursday, June 15 will be a busy day for many Minnesota athletes. It will be the first day that rising juniors in girls hockey can be contacted by college hockey coaching staffs.

Although skaters in the class of 2025 aren't able to take official visits to their favorite programs until Aug. 1, they are still allowed to make a verbal commitment on June 15 if they feel strongly enough about a program that they don't need to take an official visit first. This seems to be a fairly rare occurrence though and most players will wait until August — or even later in the year — to announce their decisions.

This year, there will be a slight change in recruiting rules as the NCAA recently announced that athletes can now take an unlimited amount of official visits to schools, when the previous limit used to be five. With this rule change, more skaters may opt to wait to announce their commitments while they tour more programs and meet with more coaches.

Who are some of the top Minnesotans in the class of 2025? Well, there are few athletes who will receive many, many calls on Thursday since there are already multiple standouts in this group of skaters. The Rink Live compiled a list of athletes who made the prestigious USA 16/17's and Select 18's Camp rosters this summer along with some other top hockey players in the state who will likely have a busy summer being recruited by Division I programs. We included point totals from each player's season in 2022-23.

FORWARDS

Maya Engler & Hannah Christenson of Andover



Christenson and Engler are part of Andover's very talented group of young skaters. They both are headed to the USA 16/17's Camp this summer in Oxford, Ohio. Both were a big part of Andover's undefeated season in 2021-22 and helped the Huskies to a runner-up finish in Class AA this year in 2022-23. With Andover having strong ties to St. Thomas in recent years (Ella Boerger, Madison Brown, Nora Sauer, Cailin Mumm, Maddy Clough), will either of these skaters possibly commit to the Tommies?

Engler: 19-21-40 in 31gp Christenson: 14-20-34 in 31gp Andover's Maya Engler (11) circles around to the goal against Minnetonka during the first period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live



Mercury Bischoff, Grand Rapids-Greenway



Bischoff has an unbelievable 234 points already over four varsity seasons and she only just finished her sophomore year. As just a 10th grader, the forward is also a captain for the Lightning. She's headed to the USA 16/17's camp this summer and will certainly be receiving a handful of calls on June 15.

44-29-73 in 28gp

Marshall School Duluth goaltender Aurelia Anderson (1) makes a save against Mercury Bischoff (12) of Grand Rapids-Greenway at Mars Lakeview Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune



Makayla Moran, Apple Valley



Similar to Bischoff, Moran has already had an incredible four-year varsity career. She's got 208 points to her name and has led Apple Valley in scoring in each of her high school seasons so far. The forward was selected to the USA 16/17's camp this summer. Her older sister, Marie, will skate for St. Cloud State this fall — could that possibly play a factor in Makayla's decision? We shall see.

43-21-64 in 27gp



Sawyer Fleming, Shattuck-St. Mary's



Fleming is a Rochester, Minnesota, native currently competing for Shattuck-St. Mary's. She skated for Rochester Lourdes in seventh grade season before making the switch over to SSM. Fleming led the 16U team in scoring this year with 72 points over 60 games and has already made the USA U18 Camp roster. Sawyer's older sister, Delaney, is headed to Ohio State this fall, so the Buckeyes are a school that could definitely be in the mix for the high-scoring forward.

32-40-72 in 60gp



Zoe Lopez & Macy Rasmussen, Orono



Lopez and Rasmussen are both incredible players who helped the Spartans to a Class A runner-up finish in 2023. Lopez is a goal-scoring winger who led the squad in points this season while Rasmussen is more of a playmaking center. Both will likely have an eventful day on June 15 with lots of NCAA interest. Rasmussen has already been selected to the USA U18 Selects Camp while Lopez is headed to the 16/17's Camp this summer.

Lopez: 38-13-51 in 30gp Rasmussen: 18-21-39 in 30gp

Proctor/Hermantown goalie Abby Pajair (32) smothers a shot by Orono’s Zoe Lopez (10) during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Jason Wachter / The Rink Live



Whitney Horton, Edina



Horton had a big sophomore season for the Hornets. She was tied for second on the team in scoring, just behind Wisconsin commit Hannah Halverson. The 5-foot-8 forward has also made a big splash in offseason camps as she is a selection for the USA U18 Selects Camp in July. Horton will be a key piece of Edina's squad the next two years.

14-23-37 in 30gp

Edina forward Whitney Horton (15) carries the puck against Andover in the second period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live



Multiple Skaters from Minnetonka



Minnetonka has a heap of young talent. Arguably the top forward from their 2025 class is Lauren Mack, who is headed to the U18 Selects Camp this offseason and posted almost a point-per-game this season as a sophomore. Although the Skippers lose a handful of key seniors from it's 2022-23 roster, there are so many good rising juniors who will fill those shoes quite well this season. Ruby Rauk is another high level 2025 who will likely receive a few calls on June 15. Senja Leeper and Ellie Zakrajsheck are other skaters who could have big seasons this upcoming year in 2023-24 now that they will be upperclassmen and will have a bigger role on the squad and more playing time. Zakrajsheck has had a big offseason and will participate in the U18 Selects Camp alongside Mack.

Mack: 8-17-25 in 30gp Rauk: 10-13-23 in 30gp Leeper: 9-2-11 in 30gp Zakrajsheck: 6-4-10 in 30gp

Minnetonka forward Lauren Mack (19) ;Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live



Sophie Stramel, Rosemount



Stramel led the charge for the Irish this year as they made an appearance at the 2023 Class AA state tournament. The forward led the team in scoring with 35 points over 31 games, but surprisingly enough her best season so far was her freshman year where she netted a whopping 55 points. She'll be at the USA 16/17's Camp later this month. Of note; Sophie's older brother is Charlie Stramel, who was a freshman at Wisconsin this past season — could the Badgers be in play for Sophie too?

15-20-35 in 30gp

Rosemount forward Sophie Stramel (5) tries to pass around Andover forward Hanna Olson (28) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live



Olivia Kortan, Moorhead



The Spuds had an incredible season this year and had three skaters announce their Division I intentions (Bria Holm -> Maine, Olivia Dronen -> Bemidji State, Taylor Brueske -> Quinnipiac) - could Kortan be next? The forward was third in points on the team this season as just a sophomore and will certainly play a big role for the Spuds in 2023-24 as they look to improve on their consolation championship finish at the Class AA state tournament in 2023.

10-26-36 in 31gp

Moorhead forward Olivia Kortan (6) skates the puck around Gentry Academy forward Grace Delmonico (22) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live



A Handful of Others...



It's always hard to pick just a couple of the top skaters in each class, so here's a few others that we think could get some Division I interest this summer. But don't us wrong, there are plenty of others we could have included on this list too. Most of these skaters are USA 16/17's Camp selections as those players tend to get a lot of looks from coaches and scouts over the course of the summer.

Kendall Hassler, Benilde-St. Margaret's

11-13-24 in 27gp (16/17's Camp Selection) Teagan Kulenkamp, Centennial/SLP

7-17-24 in 30gp (16/17's Camp Selection)

Minnetonka forward Lauren Mack (19) takes the puck past Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Teagan Kulenkamp (19) in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Josie Grossman, Lakeville South

15-16-31 in 26gp (16/17's Camp Selection) Gracyn Knowles, Blaine

9-11-20 in 27gp (16/17's Camp Selection) Kennedy Meier, Farmington

7-1-8 in 26gp (16/17's Camp Selection) Payton Remick, Roseau

24-19-43 in 25gp

Moorhead's Taylor Brueske shoot past Roseau's Payton Remick at the Moorhead Sports Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. David Samson/The Forum Bailey Vesper, South St. Paul

22-31-53 in 30gp

South St. Paul forward Bailey Vesper (15) makes a pass against Fergus Falls in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Nina Thorson, Duluth Marshall

29-25-54 in 28gp

Nina Thorson (7) and Eva Etter (17), both of Marshall School, Duluth, celebrate a goal against Proctor/Hermantown during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune Nora Carstensen, Dodge County

28-19-47 in 27gp Gracia Munoz, Visitation

29-12-41 in 29gp

Defense

Lily Pachl, South St. Paul



Pachl, a native of Hudson, Wisconsin, is the type of offensive-defenseman that many programs are looking for. The 5-foot-3 defender had a massive sophomore season and posted 55 points over 30 contests, which led the entire Packer squad in scoring. SSP took third place in Class A this year at the 2023 state tournament.

24-31-55 in 30gp

Warroad’s Cahlilah Lindquist (20) tries to steal the puck from South St. Paul's Lily Pachl (7) during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Jason Wachter



Bella Finnegan, Minnetonka



Finnegan has had an impressive offseason so far and made the competitive USA U18 Selects roster. Finnegan was second in scoring by a defender for the Skippers this past year. Since Minnetonka had a very heavily Division I committed d-core this past season (Josie Hemp -> Minnesota, Elly Klepinger -> Minnesota, Lauren Goldsworthy -> Minnesota State, Lauren Karl -> St. Thomas), Finnegan could likely be the next player to announce a decision.

7-15-22 in 30gp

Minnetonka defender Bella Finnegan (28) ;Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live



Mackenzie Jones & Courtney Little, Andover



Jones and Little are both going to be receiving many, many calls this summer. They both made the prestigious U18 Camp last season as 15-year-olds, which is very, very rare. They also both have ideal size with Jones listed as 5-foot-11 and Little at 5-foot-7. Like previously mentioned, Andover has had strong ties to the St. Thomas program in recent years — will the Tommies snag commitments from either of these two high-profile defenders?

Little: 7-18-25 in 31gp Jones: 9-14-23 in 31gp

Edina forward Ellie Chapman (19) tries to get the puck from Andover defender Mackenzie Jones (3) in the first period Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live



Josie Skoogman, Hill-Murray



Skoogman is a talented defensive defender and obviously made a big impact this summer as she's going to the U18 Selects Camp in July. She'll be an integral part of the defensive core this upcoming season for a very, very talented Hill-Murray squad.

2-9-11 in 28gp



Tori Anderson, Edina



Anderson started off her high school career in St. Cloud, but has since moved to Edina and has been a top defender for the Hornets. This past season in 2022-23, Anderson was the top scoring defender for a talented Edina team that took third place in Class AA.

7-15-22 in 30gp

Edina’s Tori Anderson (16) puts the puck past Minnetonka goalie Sophia Johnson (30) to score during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Jason Wachter



Mika Cichosz, Albert Lea



Cichosz is a gifted offensive-defenseman that can score goals. She led the entire Albert Lea team in points this season in 2022-23 and the squad made an appearance in the Class A state tournament. She made the 16/17's Camp this offseason and will likely lead the talented young Tigers squad to another successful season in 2023-24.

31-12-43 in 28gp

Albert Lea defender Mika Cichosz (21) and Warroad forward Madilyn Skogman (2) go into the boards chasing the puck in the first second Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live



A Handful of Others...



Katy Comstock, Warroad

4-19-23 in 30gp (16/17's Camp Selection)

Warroad’s Katy Comstock (26) makes a pass against South St. Paul during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Jason Wachter

Nora DeVries, Chisago Lakes

9-17-26 in 27gp (16/17's Camp Selection)

Avery Kasick, Andover

4-8-12 in 30gp (16/17's Camp Selection)

Andover defender Avery Kasick (24) makes a pass against Rosemount in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Grace Larson, Minnetonka

0-2-2 in 30gp (16/17's Camp Selection)

Minnetonka defender Grace Larson (10) ;Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Alexa Ruppert, Lakeville North

2-14-16 in 30gp (16/17's Camp Selection)

Lakeville North defender Alexa Ruppert (25) skates with the puck against Edina in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Addison Seleski, Hastings

7-5-12 in 26gp (16/17's Camp Selection)

Kasey Senden, Hill-Murray

6-6-12 in 28gp (16/17's Camp Selection)



GOALTENDERS

Layla Hemp & Ashlynn Hazlett, Minnetonka

Hazlett and Hemp mostly split time in goal this season and were both spectacular. Hemp was a part of the U18 Team USA squad that took bronze this past winter in Sweden. Her older sisters Payton and Josie both skate for Minnesota, so it could be in the cards for Layla to also become a Gopher. Hazlett will also likely be receiving a handful of calls in June after posting a .924 save percentage and a 0.97 goals against average over 25 games in 2022-23.

1 / 2: Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) ;Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn. 2 / 2: Minnetonka goaltender Ashlyn Hazlett (35) ;Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn.



Other Top Goaltenders...



Nora Hannan & Reese McConnell of Edina

Mallory Hartl, Moose Lake

Moose Lake Area goaltender Mallory Hartl (28) makes a save against Marshall School, Duluth at Mars Lakeview Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Ida Huber, Dodge County

Minnesota Girls Dodge County's Ida Huber back on USA Hockey radar, invited to National Development Camp Huber backstopped the Dodge County girls hockey team to the Section 1A championship game in 2023. The Byron sophomore has been invited to compete in the most prestigious development camp in the U.S.

Zoe Rimstad, Academy of Holy Angels

Taylor Kressin, Moorhead

Moorhead goaltender Taylor Kressin (30) ;Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Andover vs. Moorhead at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Kaydence Roeske, River Lakes

River Lakes goaltender Kaydence Roeske in the Class A state girls hockey quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live