Reagan Wohlers scores four in Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades win over Morris/Benson Area Storm

Reagan Wohlers struck four times as the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades beat the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 11-1 on the road.

Karsyn Neppi, Holly Ovsak, Alison Hoerer, Kennedy Schuler and Ava Schuler scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Karlie Bruns scored for Morris/Benson Area.

The visiting Blades opened strong, with Reagan Wohlers scoring early into the first period, a goal assisted by Addie Rugland.

The Blades' Reagan Wohlers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period.

The Storm narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Karlie Bruns late in the first.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Blades.

The Blades increased the lead to 8-1, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Alison Hoerer beat the goalie.

The Blades increased the lead to 9-1 early in the third period when Reagan Wohlers netted one again, assisted by Karsyn Neppi.

Karsyn Neppi increased the lead to 10-1 four minutes later, assisted by Reagan Wohlers.

Holly Ovsak increased the lead to 11-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Reagan Wohlers.

Next up:

The Storm host the Visitation Blazers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center. The Blades will face East Grand Forks at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.