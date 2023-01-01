SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Proctor/Hermantown Mirage win on the road against Duluth Northern Stars

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage won when they visited the Duluth Northern Stars on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

img_500211209_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 31, 2022 09:07 PM
Share

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage won when they visited the Duluth Northern Stars on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Northern Stars will play the Bluejackets at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena, and the Mirage will play the Rebels at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.

Related Topics: DULUTH