Proctor/Hermantown Mirage win on the road against Duluth Northern Stars

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage won when they visited the Duluth Northern Stars on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Northern Stars will play the Bluejackets at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena, and the Mirage will play the Rebels at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.