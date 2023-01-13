Proctor/Hermantown Mirage win on the road against Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage won the road game against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats 3-1 on Thursday.

The visiting Mirage started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Hailey Jussila scoring in the first period.

Jane Eckstrom scored midway through the second period, assisted by Hailey Jussila.

Hannah Graves then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. Anika Burke assisted.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Alyson Vogelsang netted one, assisted by Ella Perreault .

Next games:

The Wildcats host South St. Paul on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Arena. The Mirage will face Hibbing/Chisholm on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.