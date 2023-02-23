Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Proctor/Hermantown Mirage win knock out game against Mankato East Cougars

The 4-3 win at home for the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage against the Mankato East Cougars means the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage are through to the next round.

img_500256692_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 23, 2023 11:42 AM

The 4-3 win at home for the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage against the Mankato East Cougars means the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage are through to the next round.

The Mirage took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nya Sieger. Reese Heitzman and Jane Eckstrom assisted.

Reese Heitzman scored early in the second period, assisted by Katie Sandelin and Jane Eckstrom.

The Mirage made it 3-0 with a goal from Ella Rothe.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Jessica Eykyn beat the goalie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars narrowed the gap again with a goal from Brielle Newton, at 2:31 into the third period.

Reese Heitzman increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Nya Sieger and Morgan Lavalley.

McKenzie Keller narrowed the gap to 4-3 six minutes later, assisted by Kailey Newton.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
JW_0836.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney recap: A look back at Class A and how to watch AA games
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Fergus Falls vs South St. Paul_0800.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney notebook: Attendance woes and Warroad’s key trait
February 23, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Fergus Falls vs South St. Paul_0076.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Sarah Wincentsen scores only goal of game in 2OT thriller for South St. Paul
February 22, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

ADVERTISEMENT