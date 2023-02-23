Proctor/Hermantown Mirage win knock out game against Mankato East Cougars

The 4-3 win at home for the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage against the Mankato East Cougars means the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage are through to the next round.

The Mirage took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nya Sieger. Reese Heitzman and Jane Eckstrom assisted.

Reese Heitzman scored early in the second period, assisted by Katie Sandelin and Jane Eckstrom.

The Mirage made it 3-0 with a goal from Ella Rothe.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Jessica Eykyn beat the goalie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars narrowed the gap again with a goal from Brielle Newton, at 2:31 into the third period.

Reese Heitzman increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Nya Sieger and Morgan Lavalley.

McKenzie Keller narrowed the gap to 4-3 six minutes later, assisted by Kailey Newton.